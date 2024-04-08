Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmer pandemic problems primarily produced by political playmakers: NFF

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 9 2024 - 9:55am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign warning Victorians against trying to cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: David Gray/Getty Images
A sign warning Victorians against trying to cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: David Gray/Getty Images

The majority of hardships suffered by farmers during a torrid COVID-19 pandemic for agriculture were caused by political decision-makers who did not understand the industry or take the time to do so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.