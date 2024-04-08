Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders earnings slump after tough spring and tight sales results

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 9 2024 - 9:52am, first published April 8 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trading conditions have improved for Elders as season conditions have recovered, but were hammered by poor farmer sentiment last year. File photo
Trading conditions have improved for Elders as season conditions have recovered, but were hammered by poor farmer sentiment last year. File photo

Prominent farm services business, Elders, has surprised the share market by suddenly slashing its earnings expectations as much as 30 per cent for the current financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.