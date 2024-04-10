Drought-proof SA lucerne farm sold with all that water

The lure of a big water licence has helped ensure the sale of the Chalk family's large property in the upper South East of South Australia.
First offered in June last year, Urara is 5km south of Willalooka in a 500mm average annual rainfall area.
The Chalk's have built a drought-proofed lucerne operation with the farm's big 1485 megalitre water licence.
No selling price has been offered for the Urara's 436 hectares (1076 acres), between Keith and Padthaway sold by Elders Real Estate.
The Chalk family has owned the property since 1957 and typically use 100ha of laser levelled flood irrigation with one cut of hay which is then shut up for lucerne seed production.
The property offers versatile warm grazing and irrigation and represented an outstanding opportunity when commodity prices, seasonal factors and interest rates are at positive levels, selling agent Mike Lind said..
Urara has an underground water supply for livestock and irrigation, is well fenced with a laneway, and is suitable for both sheep and cattle with steel swinging gates.
Urara is gently undulating country with 80 per cent flats with brown to grey sandy loams over clay and loose limestone with pastures of lucerne, clovers, phalaris, rye grass and natural grasses.
Quality bore water is pumped to a tank and then reticulates to a tank and concrete troughs in each paddock.
Improvements include a renovated three bedroom Mount Gambier stone home in a park like setting with inground pool and tennis court.
There is also a renovated Wylie hut for extra accommodation, a three-stand shearing shed with yards, several hay and machinery sheds and a set of cattle yards with ramp.
Elders agents said Urara was a "very rare opportunity" to acquire such a versatile and drought-proof holding with such a large water licence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.