Farm Online
Home/News

Drought-proof SA lucerne farm sold with all that water

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Reliable rainfall and an almost 1500 megalitre water licence was offered with the sale of this Willalooka farm. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
Reliable rainfall and an almost 1500 megalitre water licence was offered with the sale of this Willalooka farm. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

The lure of a big water licence has helped ensure the sale of the Chalk family's large property in the upper South East of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.