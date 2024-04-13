Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Crop conditions impact grain prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop conditions impact grain prices
Crop conditions impact grain prices

Global grain prices have pushed lower in 2024 on the expectation of reasonable crop production from the major exporting countries. The coming months will determine if this eventuates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.