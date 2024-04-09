Farm Online
Wagyu cattle deliver outstanding results for the Meron family

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated April 9 2024 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
From just two cows in 2016 the Meron family's Wagyu operation has grown to be one of the best performers in Australia.
From just two cows in 2016 the Meron family's Wagyu operation has grown to be one of the best performers in Australia.

High value Wagyu cattle proved the "go to" breed for the Goondiwindi-based Meron family when it started exploring how it could maximise returns from its newly acquired southern Queensland property Bonni Foi in 2016.

