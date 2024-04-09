Wagyu cattle deliver outstanding results for the Meron family

High value Wagyu cattle proved the "go to" breed for the Goondiwindi-based Meron family when it started exploring how it could maximise returns from its newly acquired southern Queensland property Bonni Foi in 2016.
Bought primarily for its highly productive olive groves alongside the Macintyre Brook west of Inglewood, the farming family was set on determining the best use of the additional country on the irrigated block that was better suited to cattle rather than trees.
Jonathan Meron, who was soon to graduate from the University of New England, NSW, with a degree in agribusiness majoring animal science and a burning ambition to get involved in the cattle industry, crunched the numbers to find Wagyu presented the best commercial opportunity.
"Our decision to go with Wagyu was absolutely data driven and that's a big attraction for these cattle," Mr Meron said.
"There was just so much information available and that was very encouraging in the decision making process.
"We spent plenty of time going over potential returns and drew heavily on Breedplan to identify which animals were likely to be the best performers.
"It was pretty clear based on the information we had available that nothing comes close to Wagyu, partly because of their breeding ability but especially because of the eating experience of the beef they produce."
The operation, which also involves Jonathan's partner Letitia Wagner, his brother Boaz and his sister-in-law Sam and their parents Yigal and Johanne Meron, started off with two carefully selected top 1 per cent cows in 2016.
Nothing comes close to Wagyu, partly because of their breeding ability but especially because of the eating experience of the beef they produce.- Jonathan Meron
Through an astute selection process and a comprehensive artificial breeding program, the initially modest investment has grown in the past seven years to become a high performing Wagyu herd, including plenty of animals that rate in the top 1pc of the breed.
The Merons are now running 350 full blood cows and first calf heifers that can trace the genetics from a number of bloodlines back to original Wagyu cattle in Japan and 250 commercial purebred animals bred up typically from an Angus base.
There are also about 200 Angus cows with superior milk production abilities that are primarily used to carry high value Wagyu embryos.
The objective is to consistently produce extremely high quality animals from medium framed cows that deliver a 400kg carcase typically producing marble score 8 and 9 carcases.
Even heavier and higher marble score carcases are expected in the future as a result of the comprehensive genetic selection program.
"We are very much an artificial breeding based operation because that is the fastest and most certain way of achieving consistent gains using the most suitable genetics available," Mr Meron said.
"These are calculated decisions with long term results, so it is in our interest to make sure our choices are the best we can make.
"That is made so much more achievable when there is quality data."
Females are artificially joined in both spring and autumn using semen from just two or three selected sires.
Working with the Repro Group at Allora, the Merons have been able to achieve 65 to 70pc pregnancy rates in both the artificial insemination and in vitro fertilisation programs thanks in part to herd health management.
Wagyu bulls are then used to "mop up" any females that do not become pregnant as a result of the artificial breeding programs.
In the case of the Angus cows that results in a still very marketable F1 animal.
"One of the advantages of high fertility animals is they also perform well in artificial breeding programs," Mr Meron said.
"We run these cattle just like any other cattle and still have the usual challenges.
"Don't worry about how they look in the paddock, it's all about how they perform.
"They are tough and there is a good reason they can be found from Victoria through to North Queensland, including being in (cattle) tick country."
The Merons also place particular emphasis on yard weaning the calves and educating them to being handled and moved through the yards.
The family has since bought Whetstone East, a grazing property also on the Macintyre Brook, about 4km from Bonni Foi.
Whetstone East is strategically fenced in a "wagon wheel" configuration enabling a rotational grazing program using central watering points for multiple paddocks.
Mr Meron said there was no doubt that Wagyu were adaptable.
"They are just so hardy and fertile and have no trouble delivering their low birthweight calves," he said.
"It's no surprise that big, commercial operations are introducing Wagyu genetics to help improve the performance of their herds."
The herd receives a dry lick containing key vitamins and minerals formulated by John Doyle from Integrated Animal Production.
"It's about giving the cattle the best opportunity to perform to their potential," Mr Meron said.
"We mightn't be able to control the floods, fires and droughts, but it's always in our interest to do the best we can by our animals."
Mr Meron said a study tour of the Japanese Wagyu industry in 2022 was an invaluable experience, particularly as he was able to see firsthand how the luxury protein was consumed.
"The Japanese certainly have it right when it comes to eating Wagyu beef," he said.
"A small amount, say 100-120g a person, cooked medium-rare, and served in bite sized pieces among friends.
"The incredible flavour and softness of the beef will get you every time."
Based on the ever growing popularity of Wagyu beef, Jonathan and Letitia are now in the process of developing a soon-to-be launched direct to consumer web-based business supplying Wagyu products.
MBG Wagyu (short for Macintyre Brook Grove) will also provide an outlet for a range of smallgoods including salamis, bacon and prosciutto.
In addition to an on-site display, key Wagyu events at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton on May 5-11 include the Wagyu Long Lunch on May 6 and the inaugural Elders Signature Wagyu Cattle Auction on May 7. The WagyuEdge conference is also in Cairns on April 10-11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.