Nats demand biosecurity officials join Border Force on frontline amid increasing illegal boat arrivals

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 10 2024 - 7:19am, first published 6:48am
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of Western Australia president Tony Seabrook is "desperately concerned" that biosecurity risks do not breach Australia's shoreline. Picture supplied.
The Nationals have called for biosecurity officers to be used operationally with Border Force patrols to manage potential biosecurity risks following the arrival of the third boat of suspected illegal immigrants along the remote Kimberley coastline in just six months.

