Increased APVMA pesticide approval delays costing farmers "millions": CropLife

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 1:48pm
APVMA assessment delays leaving farmers exposed to multi-million dollars worth of preventable crop losses. Picture supplied.
APVMA assessment delays leaving farmers exposed to multi-million dollars worth of preventable crop losses. Picture supplied.

The nation's agriculture and veterinary chemical regulator has reported a spike in processing delays, with only 78.3 per cent of major pesticide applications completed within legislated timeframes for the quarter ending December 2023.

