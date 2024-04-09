Farm Online
Cattle market lifts as rain allows sellers to sit back and wait

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 9 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 11:00am
Yarding sizes have shrunk on the back of rain.
Tight supply, mostly driven by producers with the ability to hang back and add weight to stock, is pushing key cattle market indicators upwards.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

