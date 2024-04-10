Farm Online
Mayura takes top honours in 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 10 2024 - 10:44pm, first published 10:42pm
Mayura Station's Scott deBruin and farm manager Mark Oliver collect the Grand Champion prize in the Wagyu Branded Beef Competition. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Mayura Station's Scott deBruin and farm manager Mark Oliver collect the Grand Champion prize in the Wagyu Branded Beef Competition. Picture Shan Goodwin.

South Australia's Mayura Station, an internationally-renowned vertically integrated operation, took top honours at the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition, with a fullblood Japanese black steak from the outfit's Signature Series.

