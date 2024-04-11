First quarter beef exports up 25pc

Q1 slaughter this year showed a further rise period-to-period of about 20,000 head per week but it may be unrealistic to expect that trend to continue at that level as the year progresses. The reason is that gains in processing capacity were made progressively throughout 2023 with the weekly-kill highpoint for the year reached in mid-November. While well above Q1/2023, Q1/2024 is only marginally above Q4/2023. In other words, the biggest part of recovery in capacity may have already been made in 2023 leaving only some further marginal gains to be realised in 2024.