Farm Online
Home/News
Updated

AWI former boss Stuart McCullough made redundant

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart McCullough has been made redundant from Australian Wool Innovation. Picture supplied
Stuart McCullough has been made redundant from Australian Wool Innovation. Picture supplied

Australian Wool Innovation former boss Stuart McCullough has been made redundant from the international marketing role made for him more than two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.