Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Mallee mine public hearings rocked by surprise ASX announcement

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 10 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
How the processing plant at the Goschen mine would look. Graphic from VHM Ltd.
How the processing plant at the Goschen mine would look. Graphic from VHM Ltd.

A bombshell landed right at the end of a public hearing in Victoria yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) discussing plans for a mineral sands mine south of the northern city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.