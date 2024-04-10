Farm Online
Fine wool premiums down amid continued market depression

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
April 11 2024 - 6:00am
The Eastern Market Indicator remains well down from where it was in early 2023 as seen in data from AWEX.
Premiums for fine wools have crashed over the last year without signs of a turnaround as the Chinese economy continues to falter.

National sheep and wool writer

