Large-scale commercial poultry farm on the market for around $5m

A large-scale commercial poultry farm is on the market at Tyabb on the Mornington Peninsula.
The Victorian operation has four sheds housing 110,000-120,000 chickens with capacity for 145,000 and is on the market for a suggested price of $4.9 million-$5.3 million.
DMD Poultry's farm is located on seven hectares (17 acres) and is currently contracted to Inghams.
Agents say the property has been extensively developed with a modern farmhouse.
The commercial chicken farm includes eight feed silos (two per shed), automated feeders/drinkers, clay flooring and in-house alarm system relating to shed temperatures.
Each shed contains four feeder Lines and five drinker Lines.
Each shed's tanks provide for cooling cells and pumps.
Three of the sheds three heaters each while the fourth shed has four heaters.
The property has B-Double access with a separate entry gate.
Associated poultry infrastructure includes a workshop/garage, chemical storage room, bulk LPG supply, standalone freezer, internal roadways (majority concreted) with separate truck/business entrance, machinery carport/storage, large rear dam with pump for wash-downs.
The farm has two dams and a separate space for cattle or sheep, a citrus orchid and vegetable gardens.
It also has a renovated four-bedroom home.
