Central Qld property The Cedars under offer after auction | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 10 2024 - 2:30pm
Central Queensland property The Cedars has been placed under offer after being passed in on a vendor's bid of $3 million at an auction in Biloela on Wednesday.

