Large grazing farm near Port Pirie priced to sell at $390 per acre

A large grazing farm near Port Pirie has been priced to sell at $390 per acre.
And there's a lot of acres on the low rainfall Enderley at Port Davis across 1354 hectares (3346 acres).
Wardle and Co. agents have this week suggested a sale price of $1.3 million for the farm.
Only about 100 acres of the farm is considered arable, agricultural production is based on inside bush grazing.
About 10km south west of Port Pirie, Enderley has an average annual rainfall of 350mm.
Agents suggest the sale is an opportunity for buyers to consider farm build up and expansion with the added bonus of direct access to fishing and recreation.
Agents also say the farm has excellent water supply with mains water connected as well as an artesian bore with desal.
Currently fenced into three paddocks, it also has frontage to Port Davis Creek and Broughton River.
The three-bedroom stone home has been updated.
It has a two-stand shearing shed with steel cattle yards, ramp and containment yards.
Other improvements include sundry shedding.
