Farming for feed security a lesson dairy farmers can teach beef producers

By Jamie Brown
April 11 2024 - 6:00pm
Dairy farmer and farming contractor Terry Toohey, Padua Park, via Casino, NSW, with a crop of forage sorghum that yielded 47t/ha.
Beef producers can learn a lot from dryland dairy farmers, especially their appreciation of the need for feed.

