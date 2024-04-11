Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia reports overstocking in some dealers' yards

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
April 11 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TMA executive director Gary Northover with TMA chairman Doug Robinson at last year's TMA conference in Sydney. This year's event is being held in Melbourne. Picture by Paula Thompson
TMA executive director Gary Northover with TMA chairman Doug Robinson at last year's TMA conference in Sydney. This year's event is being held in Melbourne. Picture by Paula Thompson

Overstocking in some machinery dealer yards is being reported by the Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia (TMA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.