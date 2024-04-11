Farm Online
Home/News

Wool the fibre of choice for Mount Everest climber

April 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool the fibre of choice for Mount Everest climber
Wool the fibre of choice for Mount Everest climber

A father of four embarking on the challenge of climbing Mount Everest will wear woollen sportswear garments to help protect him from the elements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.