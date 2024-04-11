Wool the fibre of choice for Mount Everest climber

A father of four embarking on the challenge of climbing Mount Everest will wear woollen sportswear garments to help protect him from the elements.
Nathan Anderton, 52, is being sponsored by wool brokers Fox & Lillie as he attempts the climb over two months.
He departed for base camp in Nepal this week along with another five members of a team being led by mountain guiding company, Adventure Consultants.
Mr Anderton is the nephew of Fox & Lillie managing director Jonathan Lillie.
"We are proud to support Nathan achieve his goal of a lifetime and we wish him all the best as he takes on Mount Everest," Mr Lillie said.
Mr Anderton said at age 40 he came up with an 10 year plan to attempt Mount Everest, building up with other climbs around the world.
"I never expected a pandemic to delay me by a couple of years," he said.
Included in his extensive list of equipment, Nathan will also be wearing two technical wool garments, produced by Rapha, a brand specialising in innovative sportswear.
The Rapha garments are made from 17.5-micron 105GSM fabric, with a 60 per cent Merino and 40pc polyester blend and are produced by one of Fox & Lillie's global supply chain partners in the US, from wool sourced through Fox & Lillie's Genesys program.
Wool from the Genesys program is certified under Responsible Wool Standard.
Conditions on the famous peak around the time year of year are pre-monsoon, but there is always the possibility of bad weather.
Garments with a blend of Merino wool and polyester were recommended for their thermal and wicking properties, and will provide warmth and moisture drying properties, as well as protection from the sun.
