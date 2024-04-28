Rural setting a big drawcard

Scots student Angus Bauer, Tambo, has quickly settled in at the Darling Downs school. Picture supplied

The wide open spaces at Scots PGC College are a comfort to students who are used to living on the land with loads of space and fresh country air.

Located in the heartland of Darling Downs in Warwick, the college's rural setting was a drawcard for the Bauer family who were accustomed to the wide open spaces of their hometown of Tambo, in western Queensland.

Matt and Amanda Bauer, and their two sons Angus and Alex, live on a beef cattle property which has provided the boys with an upbringing most city kids would be envious of.



Riding horses, motorbikes, operating heavy machinery and competently being able to drive a vehicle before the age of 10 has been a completely normal aspect of everyday life for Angus and Alex.



Boarding school was always on the cards for the Bauer boys and, when Matt and Amanda began the search for a school that would suit their children, Scots PGC College ticked all the boxes.

Angus began his life as a boarding student in 2021 with his younger brother Alex joining earlier this year. Angus has settled right into life at Scots and, this year, he commenced Year 10 in the senior school.

"At Scots, I can do a lot more things than I can at home, like sports, agricultural studies and making things in the tech shed," Angus said.



"All of these activities will help me get a trade and a good job."



Matt and Amanda Bauer, Tambo, and their sons Angus and Alex who both attend Scots PGC College. Picture supplied

Alex joined the college as a new Year 7 student this year - a daunting experience but nonetheless an exciting one too.

"The Year 7 transition program has been really helpful for me," Alex said.



"I was a new student who did not know anyone when I first arrived. I was a little nervous, until I realised there were lots of other kids in the same boat as me."

The program brings all the students together for the first two weeks of school where they spend time getting to know each other, while also learning about their own strengths and weaknesses on a personal level.



"We also spent time learning some really useful things like how to read our timetable and where our lockers were... I've never had a locker before."

Located in Warwick, Scots PGC College is often the first port of call for families wanting to give their children a great education in a rural setting.



The co-educational day and boarding school is set on 36 hectares by the Condamine River and offers academic and vocational pathways as well as a wide array of sporting, cultural and agricultural activities.

