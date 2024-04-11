Farm Online
Koomooloo sells in line with pre-auction expectations | Video

By Mark Phelps
Updated April 11 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:36pm
Koomooloo Station, one of South Australia's better known big pastoral properties, has sold at auction for $8.5 million, in line with pre-auction expectations.

