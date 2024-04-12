Three top producing Pioneer Valley farms hit the market

Three blue ribbon cane farms in the Pioneer Valley have hit the market, to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on May 10.
The three farms are located on the Dunwold Lumburra Road about seven minutes west of Mirani.
As a whole, the farms cover 220ha (544 acres) in six freehold titles.
Farm One is 60 hectares (153 acres) in two titles and has a 57ha (140 acre) production area.
An estimated 2700 tonne crop is included in the sale.
The farm has a 90ML water allocation and a 490m centre pivot being 490m in length.
Improvements include a three bedroom home plus office, 36x12m machinery shed, and a 18x11m workshop.
Farm Two is 67ha (166 acres) in three titles with a 60ha (148 acre) production area.
There is a 162ML water allocation with underground mains and hydrants throughout the property.
The farm has an estimated 3830 tonne crop.
Farm Three is 91ha (225 acres) and has about a 71ha (175 acre) production area with an estimated 5240 tonne crop.
Irrigation water is supplied from a 50ML dam with a 232ML allocation in Silver Creek.
There are underground mains and hydrants throughout the property, with the five span, 275m centre pivot covers 20ha.
Improvements include a three bay machinery shed, and a self contained Colorbond shed.
Good cane country has been selling in the $22,000-$25,000/ha range.
The three farms will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Mackay on May 10.
