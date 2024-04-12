Farm Online
Three top producing Pioneer Valley farms hit the market

By Mark Phelps
April 12 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Three blue ribbon cane farms in the Pioneer Valley have hit the market, to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on May 10. Picture supplied
Three blue ribbon cane farms in the Pioneer Valley have hit the market, to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on May 10.

