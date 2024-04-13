More funding for vital rural mental health initiatives: Apply now

More funding is now on offer through FRRR to support mental health projects in remote, rural and regional communities.
First established in 2018 with the support of CCI Giving, the program's focus has been on supporting community-driven initiatives that reduce social isolation, increase social participation and connectedness, and increase help-seeking for people within rural, regional and remote communities who are at risk of, or are experiencing, mental health issues.
The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's In a Good Place program is offering grants of up to $20,000.
The expanded IAGP program follows the recent National Farmer Wellbeing Report, which was presented at a recent mental health and wellbeing forum, hosted by National Farmers Federation.
The report revealed that in recent years 45 per cent of Australian farmers have felt depressed, with 64pc experiencing anxiety.
The top causes of the decline in mental health were weather or natural disasters (47pc), financial stress (36pc) and inflation and cost pressures (35pc).
In addition 76pc of Australian farmers believed that the role they played was undervalued by the Australian public.
The report called for additional funding and support, which prompted six new partners to join FRRR's IAGP program, alongside CCI Giving.
The new supporters are: Macdoch Foundation, Jibb Foundation, Morris Family Foundation, Norman Family Foundation and Rebecca Gorman and John Sevior.
These funders have committed to the program for three years, ensuring dedicated funding for farmers and farming communities from 2024-2026.
In total, $1.063 million has been committed over the next three years.
FRRR chief executive officer Natalie Egleton said the additional funding would help to address gaps in services by upskilling people locally and bringing in experts, so that locals in farming communities could better support one another.
"Thanks to the generous support of our new partners and CCI Giving, we can build on from the valuable impact that the IAGP program has had on rural Australia over the last six years, by ensuring farming communities can access more funding to develop the community-led, place-based solutions that make sense, locally," Ms Egleton said
CCI Giving chair Jeremy Yipp said that by supporting projects that removed barriers to people getting appropriate support, a lasting difference could be made.
"So it's wonderful to have more organisations coming on board, enabling FRRR to support even more non-clinical approaches that are community-based and accessible at a grassroots level," Mr Yipp said.
"It will mean that even more communities can access support."
Michelle Gortan, the CEO of Macdoch Foundation and one of the new partners, said maintaining good mental health and community wellbeing was multi-faceted and a lifelong process that required a range of different approaches.
"We recognise that local communities know what will work in their particular context, and as a collective of funders, we are delighted to be partnering with FRRR so that that agricultural communities can design and implement community-led solutions that are fit for purpose," Mr Gortan said.
"FRRR's special tax status means that as partners, we can respond practically to the issues raised in the National Farmer Wellbeing Report and ensure funding reaches grassroots communities to support improved community wellbeing and mental health, which ultimately helps to create a stronger Australia."
The expanded program supports a range of approaches that are preventative or responsive in nature, reduce social isolation by increasing social participation and connectedness, and reduce stigma surrounding mental health by encouraging open discussion and supporting self-help-seeking. Communities of less 10,000 will receive priority.
Grants of up to $20,000 are available from a funding pool of at least $290,000.
Grants are available via two streams:
Community wellbeing, which focuses on mental health and wellbeing within remote, rural and regional communities.
Farmers and farming communities, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of farmers and the communities they live in.
