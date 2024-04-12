Animal welfare and a former Premier to feature at first DFV forum

Milk prices, fertiliser, animal welfare and a former Victorian premier will feature at the inaugural Dairy Farmers Victoria forum, at Attwood, Melbourne on April 17.
DFV was set up last year, in parallel to the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) after internal troubles within the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF).
DFV president Mark Billing, Colac, Vic, said former Victorian Liberal Premier Jeff Kennett would be the keynote speaker, addressing the forum on advocacy and how to be effective within the community.
"We are looking forward to open discussion about the industry, where we are and where we are going and the part DFV is going to play in the future," Mr Billing said.
"I don't see us being in competition with the UDV - we are concentrating on delivering the best outcomes for dairy farmers."
In the last year, the UDV had issues with its parent, the VFF and peak industry body Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF), he said.
"We have clear air, I suppose," Mr Billing said.
The DFV committee members covered "a large range of farming systems and stages of business life".
"We believe that puts us in a good space to represent a large range of Victorian farmers," he said.
According to the DFV website, National Milk managing director Scott Briggs would look at the "new price paradigm" driving Australian milk production and price.
He would examine the impact of global events on the dairy price and their impact during the next year.
During the forum, the new animal welfare legislation reform process would also be discussed, Mr Billing said.
Speakers included Dairy Australia's Sustainable Animal Care manager Andy Hancock and Agriculture Victoria animals and agriculture legislation director Kris Duthie.
"AgVic will do a presentation and we will get a bit of feedback on the animal welfare legislation," Mr Billing said.
The second session of the forum would look at advances in fertiliser technology, with dairy farmers and agronomists on the panel.
Mr Billing said DFV had been "really pleased" with the sponsorship support it had received - "that obviously goes a way to providing this conference free to our members," he said.
Sponsors included Dairy Australia, the Gardiner Foundation and Rural Bank.
The forum will be held between 9:30am-4:30pm on Wednesday, April 17, at the Best Western Airport and Motel Centre, 33 Ardlie St, Attwood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.