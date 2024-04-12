Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef and dairy on high alert as bird flu hops species into bovines

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 12 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International meat market analyst Simon Quilty speaking at the 2024 Wagyu Edge conference in Cairns this week. Picture Shan Goodwin.
International meat market analyst Simon Quilty speaking at the 2024 Wagyu Edge conference in Cairns this week. Picture Shan Goodwin.

The beef industry across the globe is on high alert following confirmation that the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has now spread into ruminant animals, with cases in dairy cattle in the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.