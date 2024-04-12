Beef and dairy on high alert as bird flu hops species into bovines

The beef industry across the globe is on high alert following confirmation that the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has now spread into ruminant animals, with cases in dairy cattle in the United States.
Two people in Texas have tested positive for the HPAI virus after exposure to infected dairy animals, according to the US Centre for Disease Control.
Their symptoms were eye redness and they are recovering, international media is reporting.
US officials have moved very quickly to ensure people the newly-emerged bovine cases, and related human cases, do not change the risk for the general public, which remains low.
However, the fact that the disease that has led to the death or slaughter of tens of millions of chickens, turkeys and other birds in the United States has now been confirmed in bovines has beef people everywhere very nervous of market reaction.
It has now been detected in dairy cattle in five US states: Texas, New Mexico, Michigan, Idaho, and Kansas.
Cow-to-cow transmission is now suggested which means it would be impossible to stop unless all cattle are moved indoors.
In cattle, it is known as bovine influenza A virus, or BIAV. It does not kill cattle.
Global meat market analyst Simon Quilty, speaking at the Wagyu Edge conference in Cairns this week, described the development as truly concerning.
He said there was an immediate reactionary fall in US cattle futures.
"This is potentially a disruptor to global markets that our industry is watching very closely," he said.
"Our concern is that if it gets out of control in the media it could lead to people reducing consumption of both meat and milk."
To date, the virus has not been found in the US beef herd.
Further, there have been no cases in Australia's poultry sector of avian influenza.
Australia would be considered low risk, Mr Quilty said.
US officials says the virus was likely transmitted to the dairy animals from migratory waterfowl.
Some states have introduced biosecurity measures, such as animal movement restrictions, but there are no bans on dairy or beef products so far.
The cows afflicted in the US are mainly older and symptoms are minor - reduced milk and feed intake.
Mr Quilty said other mammals with the virus in recent years include big cats, bears, foxes, skunks, sea lions and seals.
"Most cases originate in China or South East Asia. In January, Chinese officials reported a woman's death from a strain," he said.
Mr Quilty said China would be the market Australian beef would be most concerned about.
