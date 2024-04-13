Farm Online
Home/News

Wildlife trafficker snared and caged for 2.5 years

JG
By Jason Gregory
April 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been jailed after attempting to post 43 reptiles from Australia restrained in their own filth without access to water or food.. Picture supplied.
A man has been jailed after attempting to post 43 reptiles from Australia restrained in their own filth without access to water or food.. Picture supplied.

A Chinese national has been jailed after attempting to post 43 reptiles from Australia to Hong Kong in seven separate parcels - the animals were bound in their own filth without access to water or food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.