Food processing and farm inputs must be part of Labor's 'Made in Australia' plans

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 15 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:23am
The NFF says the government cannot lose sight of Australia's "natural advantages" in urging greater government focus on domestic food processing. Picture supplied.
Farmers have called on Labor to increase domestic food processing and help firm up local suppliers of critical farm inputs as part of a "Future Made in Australia" Act that will bet taxpayer dollars on initiatives to kickstart investments in clean energy and clean technology manufacturing.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

