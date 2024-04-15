Farm Online
Wool production expected to dip

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
April 15 2024 - 1:00pm
The latest Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee predictions are out.
Australian shorn wool production is expected to be down this season and drop even more next season, with Western Australian production expected to take the biggest plunge.

