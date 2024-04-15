Nation's biggest grower of beans, corn on shopping list for big price

A price of more than $200m has been suggested for the sale of Queensland-based vegetable powerhouse - the Emerick family's Mulgowie Farming Company.
The company is Australia's biggest grower of sweet corn and beans along with other vegetables across 5100 hectares (12,602 acres) in three states.
The aggregation includes properties in Queensland's Mulgowie (Lockyer Valley), Home Hill and Bowen (North Qld), Glen Innes (NSW) and Boisdale (Victoria).
"We are the largest farmer of fresh sweet corn and beans in the country and are sizable producers of baby corn, broccoli, capsicum and pumpkin," the company says.
As well as growing their own vegetables, Mulgowie also draws on a network of 50 growers across three states.
The business grows and packages about 90,000 tonnes of fresh produce annually for major supermarkets under its "Natural Perfection" logo.
Mulgowie supplies all central wholesale markets and national supermarkets from its five prime farming aggregations on the eastern seaboard.
Combined water use and storage across the portfolio's national network includes 25,000 megalitres, with expansion plans for an extra 7000 megalitres, according to selling agents LAWD.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Mulgowie Farming Company was an icon in Australian horticulture.
"The Mulgowie logo of Natural Perfection is one of the most recognised brands in the country," Mr Thomas said.
He said the portfolio presented investors an opportunity to secure a renowned horticultural grower which supports multiple products and brand narratives and features agile and sustainable production practices.
"Mulgowie Farming Company operates under a commercial trading structure with a professional management team of more than 500 people and an external, scaleable network of 50 growers in Queensland, NSW and Victoria."
The company has spread geographically and climatically.
Of the portfolio's 5100ha, 3100ha is developed to laser levelled for irrigated cropping.
The company's growing capacity is supported by modern grading, sorting, packing, processing and value-adding facilities with associated cool rooms and refrigeration.
The property holdings include:
The Mulgowie aggregation of four non-contiguous properties within a three-kilometre radius, including 280ha with 163ha developed for irrigation and state-of-the-art processing facilities. An extra 474ha of irrigation land is leased.
The Bowen aggregation of 13 properties in North Queensland within an 11km radius, including 3100ha with 1600ha developed to sub-surface drip line, processing facilities, substantial water entitlements and plans including 4000 megalitres in additional water harvesting licenses.
The Home Hill aggregation in North Queensland comprises two properties referred to as Kirknie Home Farm Aggregation and Ted Walsh Farm Aggregation.
Those properties take in 1200ha, with 424ha developed to irrigation, 3514 megalitres of water allocations from the Burdekin Basin and 150ha earmarked for additional irrigation expansion.
The Glen Innes aggregation of 245ha over three properties in northern NSW, including grading and processing facilities and 757 megalitres of water licences.
The Boisdale aggregation at Maffra in Victoria's Gippsland, features a modern processing facility and 2271 megalitres of water licences.
Farms are serviced by centre pivot, lateral move and travelling irrigation overhead sprays, as well as laser levelled flood and sub-surface drip line.
LAWD is offering Mulgowie Farming Company by expression of interest.
For more information contact LAWD agents Danny Thomas on 0439 349977 or Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439.
