Chance of drought conditions has faded away

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 18 2024 - 9:00am
The decaying Pacific basin El Nino and the maintaining of warmer than normal sea surface temperatures around much of the Australian continent, especially off the east coast, means that temperatures will remain above normal for many months to come but it also means that the chance of drought conditions has faded away. Rainfall is likely to be variable but slightly above normal overall, but the confidence level of any rainfall prediction is lower than the confidence level of temperature predictions.

