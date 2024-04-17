Chance of drought conditions has faded away

For a start, increased levels of moisture often mean the potential for warmer than average minimum temperatures to occur (particularly across eastern NSW and eastern Queensland) in response to the increased potential for higher humidity and cloud cover. As we head into late autumn that also means a slightly decreased frost risk is likely. However, the developing pattern means the closer we get to winter, the greater the chance of a brief burst of cold air. Such an occurrence can see one or two days of significant temperature drops over south east Australia and eastern Queensland during a period of generally above average temperatures and briefly increase frost potential in the ranges.