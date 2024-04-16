Spectacular Romlo presents as 973ha of majestic tablelands country

Romlo is 973 hectares (2404 acres) of spectacular country on the Southern Tablelands.
Offered by the Bell family, the property has proven history of producing about 100 bales of outstanding 18.2 micron Merino wool.
The property is currently running more than 4000 Merino wethers.
The carrying capacity is estimated at 5000 dry sheep equivalents or about 300 cows.
The Upper Lachlan Shire property within a three drive of Sydney is in 10 freehold titles and has an attractive RU2 Rural Landscape zoning.
Romlo has undulating rolling country to some steeper hills with combinations of granite and basalt loam soils.
The property also features outstanding water, including more than 7km of double frontage along the permanent Burra Creek.
There are also six strategically placed dams backed by an average annual rainfall of about 770mm (30 inches).
The soundly fenced property has 30 paddocks with good access tracks established throughout.
Working improvements include a six stand shearing shed, yards for sheep and cattle, shearers quarters,workshop, and storage sheds.
There is also a comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, an older cottage,
Romlo is on the market with a price guide of $6.5 million.
Tenders close with Elders on May 16.
Contact Ray Croker, 0427 118 600, Elders Goulburn.
