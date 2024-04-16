New CSIRO report maps out how Australian agriculture could look by 2050

Regional ag capitals - a consolidated and technologically advanced sector, thriving and prioritising food and fibre security. Under this scenario large multinational corporations have consolidated and seamlessly integrated much of Australia's agriculture value chains. Leveraging transformative technologies, increased levels of productivity have been unlocked. New workforce opportunities have emerged, concentrated in a select few regional cities where multiple sectors are experiencing growth.

Landscape stewardship - a forward-thinking sector embracing new opportunities and novel technologies, allowing the environment to flourish. Using the land to support the energy transition through carbon capture and the restoration of the environment is a national priority. Farming systems are resilient and productive as producers have taken advantage of a range of diverse income streams, blurring the lines between farming, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and energy and fuel production.

Climate survival - a sector focused on climate adaptation and incremental changes allowing it to survive. Without transformative change, the agriculture sector is forced to focus on surviving rather than thriving. Producers relocate, and incrementally adapt and diversify their farming systems to offset the impacts of climate change. However, they remain uncertain about the long-term future viability of their businesses.