Numnuts acquired by Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
April 16 2024 - 5:00pm
Numnuts device in use during ring marking. Picture supplied.
Numnuts device in use during ring marking. Picture supplied.

A ring marking pain relief product launched in Australia five years ago has been acquired by global veterinary healthcare company Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

