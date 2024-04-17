Well pastured aggregation Teddies and Ardena sold after auction

Central Queensland cattle properties Teddies and Ardena sold after being passed in at auction for $4.4 million.
Marketing agent Dan Tyson, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said the 899 hectare (2224 acre) aggregation on both sides of the Burnett Highway had sold for a "undisclosed price, significantly higher figure in line with recent sales".
Located 15km from Jambin and 44km Biloela, and 100km Rockhampton, Teddies (385ha/952 acres) and Ardena (514ha/1271 acres) is described as a tremendous balance of rich red loamy soils and heavy dark softwood scrub soils.
The well developed brigalow/bottle tree country on Ardena has previously been cultivated.
All of the aggregation is now covered with a dense body of improved pastures including buffel, green panic, Rhodes and blue grasses in addition to stylos.
Water is supplied from eight dams, seven tanks and 17 troughs.
There are 15 main paddocks and a laneway system. There is also a highway underpass for livestock movements.
The large set of steel and timber cattle yards are equipped with a loading ramp, crush, calf branding facilities and five way draft.
Other improvements include a three bedroom homestead, a three bay shed with a concrete cement floor and power.
Marketing was handled by Dan Tyson and Bill Reid from Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
