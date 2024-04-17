Farm Online
Home/News

Well pastured aggregation Teddies and Ardena sold after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Well pastured cattle properties Teddies and Ardena sold after being passed in at auction. Picture supplied
Well pastured cattle properties Teddies and Ardena sold after being passed in at auction. Picture supplied

Central Queensland cattle properties Teddies and Ardena sold after being passed in at auction for $4.4 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.