Cotton suffers from big wet

By Gregor Heard
April 17 2024 - 10:00am
Cotton harvest has been delayed due to heavy rain. File photo.

Cotton producers through Queensland's southern Darling Downs and Border Rivers regions are reporting likely downgrades in quality that could cost growers as much as $1800 a hectare following heavy rain of up to 250mm just as picking was set to commence.

