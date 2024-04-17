Farm Online
Growth in renewable energy projects could prove lucrative for land owners

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
April 17 2024 - 7:30pm
An unproductlive Riverland property that was converted into a solar farm. Picture supplied
For Riverland resident Cathy Kruger, farming her seven hectare Loveday property was never going to be feasible.

