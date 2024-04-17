Farm Online
Farming family's carbon neutral odyssey

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
The Stewarts' Otway property has gone from 3 to 18 percent woody vegetation with no reduction in animals turned-off. Picture supplied.
A Victorian sheep farming family's long-term revegetation plans have seen it reach Australian farming's contemporary Holy Grail - carbon neutral status.

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

