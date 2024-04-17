Farm Online
BoM declares El Nino over

By Ashleigh Madden, Weatherzone
April 17 2024 - 10:30am
The Bureau of Meteorology says the El Nino Southern Oscillation is now inactive for the first time since 2021. Picture by Shutterstock.
The Bureau of Meteorology has officially declared El Nino over and the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is now inactive for the first time since 2021, meaning there is no immediate sign of either an El Nino or a La Nina event.

