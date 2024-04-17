Research looking for improved kikuyu varieties to boost dairy production

Fast-growing, disease-resistant and high-yielding kikuyu pasture varieties are being trialled throughout NSW as researchers work to improve homegrown feed options for dairy farmers.
Expanding the nutritional quality of kikuyu, while testing the tolerance of new varieties to drought and salinity, could deliver the first new commercial kikuyu variety for grazing in 40 years.
Unlocking the Potential of Kikuyu is a Dairy UP research project.
These trials throughout NSW are drawing upon 15 years of focused breeding of kikuyu grasses by Hatton's Turf Research in collaboration with the Dairy UP team based at the University of Sydney.
Project lead Dr Richard Trethowan said this research was investigating the largely untested nutritional status of these kikuyu varieties in a broad range of dairying environments.
But the work could be applied to other industries.
"Given that Australia's pasture lands are increasingly subject to moisture stress and warmer temperatures, this climate-ready pasture could provide greater flexibility to the animal industries, including dairy," he said.
"From these trials, we anticipate identifying superior lines of kikuyu, suitable for commercialisation, by year four of the project (2025)."
Kikuyu is a pasture adapted to both the tropics and temperate climates.
This Dairy UP research began last year by evaluating 15 distinct kikuyu genotypes developed by the University and owned by Hatton Turf Research Pty Ltd, plus two commercially available varieties as controls.
All these varieties were grown in small, replicated plots at the University of Sydney's Plant Breeding Institute at Cobbitty, near Camden, NSW.
Exposed to natural conditions, these plots were then cut for yield measurement at key periods throughout the year with the rate and extent of re-growth assessed.
The nutrient value, stability and local adaptation of these varieties were also tested before three lines were identified for the expanded trials throughout NSW - set to begin in 2024.
The selected kikuyu lines will be sown at different locations on the NSW north and south coat in addition to the variety called Whittet.
Whittet was released for grazing 40 years ago and is widespread throughout south-eastern Australia.
Professor Trethowan said the three lines selected were promising.
"These lines appear to be resistant to disease and grow quickly with high yields - more than 20 tonnes of dry matter, per hectare, per year," he said.
"The crude protein, water soluble carbohydrates and fibre were also high for these kikuyu lines."
More information is available at www.dairyup.com.au.
