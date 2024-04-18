Dairy campaign aims to attract job seekers to address workforce issues

The latest phase of the Dairy Jobs Matter marketing campaign launched in February.
New video content has been created that shows farmers from across the country opening their farm gates to provide insight into working on a dairy farm.
Victor Harbour, SA, dairy farmer Nick Mignanelli, Gippsland's Belinda Griffin as well as Phil Lang and Kristy Grant from the Goulburn Valley, Vic, highlight the many benefits of working on a dairy farm and demonstrate the varied tasks carried out in any given day.
The videos address known barriers and motivations for considering a dairy farm job by providing authentic information in real life context.
To maximise engagement, the videos were produced in a style that suits the social media channels in which they will be advertised.
The video content forms part of an advertising strategy aiming to convert jobseekers by retargeting those who have visited various pages on the dairyjobsmatter.com.au website and further nurture their interest and encourage them to consider a job on a dairy farm.
As part of the campaign, new potential jobseekers will be reached through television, social media and online advertising within 50 kilometres of dairy regions.
The advertising will be supported by localised PR activity to drive further awareness.
Since the campaign launched in September 2022, it has successfully shifted perceptions of working on a dairy farm and attracted more than 850,000 visitors to dairyjobsmatter.com.au and 43,000 visitors to the dairy farm jobs board.
Dairy Australia head of marketing Glenys Zucco said she expected to see even greater engagement with the next phase of the campaign.
"The planned advertising journey together with the authentic video content featuring dairy farmers should see visits to the website and inquiries we receive increase even further over the campaign period," Ms Zucco said.
"Showcasing our talented and passionate dairy farmers is so important in attracting the new entrants and inspiring the next generation of dairy farmers."
The campaign is part of a two-year program of work to support attraction, recruitment and retention of people on dairy farms, which Dairy Australia started in 2022.
The program has also focused on increasing engagement with secondary school students and leavers through partnerships with Cows Create Careers, the Career Department, Primary Industry Education Foundation Australia, and Explore Careers with The Careers Department.
Dairy farmers can list job vacancies and get support with other employment and people management needs, via the dairyaustralia.com.au/people or through their regional development program team.
