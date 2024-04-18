Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy campaign aims to attract job seekers to address workforce issues

By Dairy Australia
April 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest phase of the Dairy Australia campaign to attract new jobseekers to dairy has been launched, to help farmers like Amy Cosby, Leongatha South, Vic. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
The latest phase of the Dairy Australia campaign to attract new jobseekers to dairy has been launched, to help farmers like Amy Cosby, Leongatha South, Vic. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

The latest phase of the Dairy Jobs Matter marketing campaign launched in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.