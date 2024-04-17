Farm Online
Home/News

Farmers could walk if restricted access to overseas workers impinges business, survey finds

JG
By Jason Gregory
April 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New data shows farmers could walk away if government policies further erode access to workers. Picture supplied.
New data shows farmers could walk away if government policies further erode access to workers. Picture supplied.

Farmers have warned that they could switch commodities or exit the industry if Labor's tinkering of temporary visa programs further restricts access to workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.