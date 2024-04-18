Farm Online
Big business tells beef to stay on the carbon neutral chase

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 12:00pm
The red meat industry's CN30 goal is still a hot topic. Here's the latest being said on it. Picture via Shutterstock.
That the beef industry's bold target of net zero emissions will likely not be met by 2030 appears to be drawing the most criticism from within its own ranks.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

