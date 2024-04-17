Small farm with a disused dairy has found a buyer

A former dairy farm west of Shepparton in Victoria has found a buyer for $1.2 million.
Agents from Kevin Hicks Real Estate suggested the Harston farm across 87 hectares (214 acres) would have been attractive for developers to use the farm's three titles for separate lifestyle blocks.
At the selling price, the land and farm improvements were valued at $5607 per acre.
Hartson is on the northern boundary of the Waranga Basin between Stanhope and Tatura.
While the dairy is now disused, it did come to market with two homes and a good irrigation set-up.
A "back bone" main channel subdivides the farm's 34 paddocks with bridge crossings providing livestock access.
There is a syphon drain to a large scale depression which agents said allows large volumes of water to be captured from district surface water drainage and re-used.
The property was offered with 3.83 delivery shares and a stock and domestic bore supplying troughs and the dairy.
Two "well presented" and adjacent homes came with the sale.
Farm improvements included a machinery shed and that dairy.
The dairy is not currently in use but allow the new owner to invest in improvements continue dairy farming on a small scale which the agents suggested would be around 200 cows.
The soil type and water availability also suits vegetable or fodder or fattening livestock operations.
