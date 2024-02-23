Farm Online
Sustainable food production means turning to regenerative ag

By Hugh Killen
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:51pm, first published February 23 2024 - 12:30pm
Hugh Killen is the CEO and managing director Australia of Impact AG.
We all know the equation: more mouths to feed, finite land and resources to grow more food, and a global soil resource that's depleting faster than it can replenish itself. Business-as-usual food production might have sustained the world for a century, but it just doesn't add up anymore.

