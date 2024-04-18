Large scale Yalara delivers supermarkets-focused hydroponic farming

Yalara Hydrogardens is a highly regarded Darling Downs supermarkets-focused hydroponics business that has been in operation for the past 30 years.
Location 5km from Biddeston, 28km from Toowoomba, 17km from Wellcamp international airport, and 221km from Brisbane, the business offered by Peter and Janice Cowie has 1ha of netted workspace in place, with six rows of about 110m long vegetable growing channels.
Yalara is a 32 hectare (80 acre) gently sloping property which rises to an elevated area at the rear of the property, which has sweeping views across the district.
There is about 22ha (55 acres) of cultivation country available, which is currently planted with improved pasture.
Water is supplied from a bore located at the front of the property, and pumped into storage tanks for use through the hydroponic system.
Water is treated through a new reverse osmosis machine, which has a capacity of about 4000 litres/hour.
A second reverse osmosis machine is in place with a capacity of 1200 litres/hour.
The comprehensive nutrient facility has a backup generator.
There is also a 30 megalitre irrigation licence
Underground mains with hydrants have been strategically placed through the middle of the property.
There is also a cup and saucer tank are in place for domestic and garden use.
Other features of Yalara include an 18 pallet 9x4m two door cold room, packing shed with shelving, staff room, tool shed, a security system, an office building, and accommodation units.
There is also a 10x16m machinery/hay shed fitted with original horse stalls, an ex-dairy, saddle shed and bull pen.
The boundary fencing is described as being in good stock proof condition, with the house and hydroponic yard fenced off.
The as new set of portable panel set cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
Plant and equipment being offered with the business include a Yale forklift, John Deere tractor with a spray tank, harvest truck, pallet jack, fire fighter, trash pump, gurney, two PH meters, two mowers, spare pumps and a knapsack sprayer.
The four bedroom, two bathroom homestead has a covered, north facing deck and is positioned in a delightful, shaded garden setting.
There is also a pool and separate entertainment area adjacent to the homestead.
Yalara Hydrogardens is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis.
Expressions of interest for Yalara Hydrogardens close with Elders on June 19.
Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, or Jack Mantova, 0477 280 430, Elders Real Estate, Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.