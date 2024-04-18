Little farm with big income potential available walk-in walk-out

There's many money-making choices from a heavily developed property on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Eggs, fat lambs, wool, lifestyle for a start
About 13km from from Strathalbyn, the little (30 hectare, 73 acre) farm is on the market for $3.25 million, although agents suggest its replacement value is more like $4 million.
It's on the market walk-in walk-out, with stock, plant and equipment plus the land.
"A premium rare opportunity offering; with high return/high yield income, from the daily cash flows," selling agent Chris Weston from Raine and Horne said.
This is Myrtle Grove, better known as Nine Mile Free Range Eggs.
There are six existing sheds with four sheds currently used for free range egg farming.
These sheds each have a 9000 chicken capacity.
The new owner has the ability to open up the other two large sheds to house another 13,635 birds for an immediate boost in farm income.
A dairy is built of besser block and and other farm improvements include sheep yards, a raised board shearing shed and workshop.
There is further shedding including staff amenities with shower, toilet, vanity, and instant gas hot water.
"This particular farm sale is rare and very desirable given its premium location," Mr Weston said.
The four-bedroom homestead has been extended from the original bungalow, complete with a relatively new roof.
There is a large undercover entertainment area at the back of the home linked to an enclosed double garage currently being utilised as a games area.
Mr Weston estimated the replacement value of the land, house and total farm infrastructure, excluding the laying chickens, would "easily exceed" $4 million.
For more information contact Mr Weston and Raine and Horne on 0419 816302.
