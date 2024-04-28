Meet the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year finalists

A highly respected red meat analyst and a young beef industry leader have been named as the finalists for the 2024 Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year.
The winner of the award will be announced at the gala Beef Industry Awards Dinner, hosted by Rabobank and Queensland Country Life, in Rockhampton on May 6.
Matt Dalgleish from Episode 3 received multiple nominations that cited his commitment to providing high-quality red meat market data and analysis free of charge to the agricultural sector.
Mr Dalgleish has an academic background in economics and education and has decades of experience in commodity and financial markets.
Combined with his practical experience in running a commercial piggery in Victoria, Mr Dalglish has built a formidable reputation for providing analysis that has helped to keep Australia's red meat producers better informed about the markets in which they operate.
Mr Dalgleish has often mentored younger members of the industry and is very active across multiple media platforms, frequently using facts and figures to dispel common myths about agriculture.
Highly regarded Queensland beef producer Adam Coffey, also received multiple nominations and has been named as a co-finalist for the award.
Mr Coffey and his wife Jacynta own and operate a 2500-hectare beef cattle enterprise in central Queensland, with their two boys Will and Sam.
He grew up in Tasmania and has lived and worked in most states and territories in Australia, experiencing livestock positions throughout NSW, Queensland, Tasmania, the NT and WA's Kimberley region.
Mr Coffey's academic background is in farm management and he was named as a Nuffield Scholar in 2016.
Mr Coffey has been keenly involved in industry representation through organisations such as AgForce and Cattle Australia where he is a current director.
