Meet the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year finalists

Updated April 28 2024 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
Finalists Queensland beef producer Adam Coffey and Matt Dalgleish from Episode 3. Pictures supplied.
Finalists Queensland beef producer Adam Coffey and Matt Dalgleish from Episode 3. Pictures supplied.

A highly respected red meat analyst and a young beef industry leader have been named as the finalists for the 2024 Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year.

