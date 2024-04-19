Farm Online
Spectacular Silkwood delivers wide range of potential uses

Mark Phelps
April 19 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 88,380 acre Silkwood comprises of Adelaide River Downs, Spitfire Creek and The Grand Plateau, 110km south of Darwin. Picture supplied
The Northern Territory's multi-title Silkwood aggregation covers 35,766 hectare (88,380 acres) and is being presented as having the potential for a wide range of uses.

