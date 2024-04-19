Spectacular Silkwood delivers wide range of potential uses

The Northern Territory's multi-title Silkwood aggregation covers 35,766 hectare (88,380 acres) and is being presented as having the potential for a wide range of uses.
Located 110km south of Darwin, the aggregation comprises of Adelaide River Downs, Spitfire Creek and The Grand Plateau.
Potential opportunities include tourism, livestock, agriculture, carbon offset initiatives, conservation and subdivision.
Adelaide River Downs is a 28,897ha (71,406 acre) crown lease in perpetuity, well placed as cattle trading depot servicing the live export market.
The property has an abundance of natural wonders, making it well suited to ecotourism.
Notable natural attractions including Robin Falls, lost city formations, cascades and hot springs.
Adelaide River Downs shares boundaries with the renowned Tipperary Station and major tourist destination Litchfield National Park.
According to agents the expansive landholding could also be used for carbon farming, biofuel projects, or horticulture.
Spitfire Creek is a substantial 1299ha (3210 acre) freehold parcel located 1km from the Adelaide River township.
Characterised by savannah grassland and woodland, the property is also well positioned as a potential live export depot.
Spitfire Creek also presents as an opportunity for a subdivision into lifestyle parcels.
The Grand Plateau is a 5570ha (13,764 acre) freehold parcel, which has previously obtained approval for a 30 lot subdivision.
Featuring panoramic views, the Grand Plateau offers a unique development opportunity including for a luxury eco-resort.
The well-grassed, open-timbered lower terrain has semi-permanent water holes and is described as being suited to livestock.
Price expectations are the Silkwood aggregation will make more than $18 million, with the Adelaide River Downs property to make more than $8m, Spitfire Creek more than $4m, and The Grand Plateau more than $6m.
Expressions of interest close on May 21.
Contact Olivia Thompson, 0438 845 460, Peter Sagar, 0414 843 854, or Eline Wesselink, 0448 450 111, LAWD.
