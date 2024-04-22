Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Skins game continues to be tough as demand falters

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices for lamb skins have been declining for years. Photo credit: Janelle Lugge
Prices for lamb skins have been declining for years. Photo credit: Janelle Lugge

The rise of composite breeds has stripped the value out of lamb skins and a significant recovery looks unlikely, according to one exporter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.