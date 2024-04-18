Productive property carrying 1100 breeders passed in at $9.25 million

Negotiations are continuing on Barragunda, a productive 9270 hectare (22,906 acre) property estimated to comfortably carry 1100 breeders plus progeny, which passed in at auction for $9.25 million.
Located 67km south of Hughenden and 20km east of the Muttaburra, the tick free grazing homestead perpetual lease is well suited to breeding, backgrounding or fattening.
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies, said four parties had registered to bid at the auction in Townsville on Thursday.
Barragunda was passed into Davud and Jenny James, Sandalwood, Highenden.
The property has a great mix of very good quality chocolate and red pebbly Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass downs country with areas of gidgee and boree that have been selectively cleared.
About 840ha (2075 acres) has been pulled and sown with buffel grass with about 335ha (827 acres) blade ploughed. Numerous creek systems and shelterbelts that have been left untouched.
The timbered country has a mix of gidgee, pink gidgee, boree, leopardwood, false sandalwood and bauhinia trees and a good mix of buffel grass, native grasses and summer herbages.
The semi-open timbered country has a good mix of mostly Mitchell and Flinders grass and summer herbages including pigweed, button grass and salt bush.
In breakdown there is about 5871ha (14500 acres) of open downs, 1084ha (2678 acres) of channels and creek systems with flood-out and claypan country, 840ha (2075 acres) pulled gidgee/boree country, 797ha (1968 acres) of soft stoney timbered country, 566ha (1400 acres) semi-open boree, gidgee, vinetree, whitewood and false sandalwood country, and 111ha (275 acres) of hard jump-up escarpment country.
Barragunda has 12 larger paddocks and five holding paddocks with about 8.5km of laneway connected to the yards. There is 2557ha (6320 acres) inside an exclusion fence.
The cattle yards feature a six-way draft with a crows-nest and sheds over the crush and weigh scales, and the branding cradle. The former shearing shed is now used for storage.
The steel goat and sheep yards are complete with a handling unit equipped with scales.
Water is supplied from a bore and six dams, with 28km of polypipe servicing 13 tanks and 25 troughs. The bore is connected to a 130,000 litre Pioneer tank, which services the homestead and garden.
There are also numerous short term water holes along the Yantee and Gum creek systems as a result of the current good season. These two creeks combine on Barragunda to form Merse Creek, which flows into the Landsborough Creek channel system.
The average an annual rainfall Barragunda during the past 38 years is 439mm (17.5 inches).
Working improvements comprise of numerous small storage and feed sheds including a 11x14m shed and workshop with an attached 6x8m skillion, a 10kVA solar system, two overhead fuel tanks, and both poultry and pig runs.
The well maintained, air-conditioned five bedroom homestead is set in an attractive garden area. There is also an additional one bedroom, air-conditioned standalone building. Most of the lawn has automatic pop up sprinklers.
There is also a one bedroom self-contained cottage with a large deck on two sides, and a three bay car shed.
There is a primary school located about 15km away, on the neighbouring property Cameron Downs.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies.
