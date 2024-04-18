Farm Online
Productive property carrying 1100 breeders passed in at $9.25 million

By Mark Phelps
April 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Barragunda, a productive property estimated to comfortably carry 1100 breeders plus progeny, has been passed in at auction for $9.25 million. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on Barragunda, a productive 9270 hectare (22,906 acre) property estimated to comfortably carry 1100 breeders plus progeny, which passed in at auction for $9.25 million.

